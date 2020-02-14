Bayelsa Governorship: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Douye Diri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificate of Return to Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election.

The electoral commission presented the certificate to him during a briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu told newsmen that Diri was declared the winner after top officials met on Friday morning to review the results of the election, without the votes of the APC, which have been voided by the court.

“The total votes cast after excluding those of the APC now stand at 146,999. PDP polled 143,172 and scored 25 percent as required by the law,” Yakubu said during the briefing.

Concise News reports that Diri’s victory follows a Supreme Court verdict that sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment on Thursday, gave the order after disqualifying the APC deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo.

The court ruled that Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification had infected the joint ticket with which he and the governorship candidate, Lyon, ran for and won on November 16, 2019.

A five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, then ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to the APC candidate.