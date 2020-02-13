Home » Transfer: Dortmund To Demand £100m For Man Utd, Chelsea Target Sancho

Borussia Dortmund will demand at least £100m for Jadon Sancho this summer, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in bringing the winger back to the Premier League, reports Sky Sports News.

Turning 20 next month, the forward has become a full England international since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

City have the option to match any bid for Sancho as part of the agreement and means the Bundesliga side have to keep them informed if another club comes in.

However, as it stands, it is understood City are not considering Sancho as a target and are ready to let that agreement lapse, so it would not stand in the way of him joining another Premier League club.

Sancho is attracting interest outside England too, but his next move is not yet close to being decided.

