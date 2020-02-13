Transfer: Chelsea, Ajax In Advanced Talk Over £38m Ziyech Deal

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and a £38m deal is likely to be completed in days.

Ziyech was one of Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard’s top targets in January but Ajax insisted on keeping him until the summer.

Chelsea kept working on the deal after the window closed and it is understood the Premier League club are confident an announcement will be made soon before he moves to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday that a £38m deal had been verbally agreed between the clubs.

Ziyech, who plays predominantly on the right wing but can also play as a No 10, signed a contract with Ajax until 2022 in the summer.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and registered 21 assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Ajax this season.