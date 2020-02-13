Respect Me When Talking About Afrobeats Foundation- Samklef

Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba better known as Samklef is demanding some respects “for creating afrobeats (new school) foundation for them.”

The Producer, in an Instagram post claims that he is not respected enough for creating pattern and tempo for artistes.

According to the singer, who happens to be the brain behind several hit tracks from Wizkid and other top acts the fact that he does not brag does not mean he has no value.

Samklef wrote: “If you all talking about Afrobeats (new school) foundation, you need to pit some respect on Samklef name. Respect the producers who created the pattern and tempo that u all are now replicating… respect Samklef… cause I no dey leak ass no mean say I no know my value.”

Samklef Blasts Nigerian Artistes

Days ago, Samklef who doubles as a singer described Nigerian artistes as “idiots” and “ingrates”.

Although it is not clear who Samklef’s post is targeted at, he said the artistes are usually very humble while rising to fame, but become “arrogant” when they blow.

According to him, once those artistes’ fame depreciate, they become less arrogant and say hi to everyone.

It is however suggested that Samklef’s post is directed at artistes that he helped in the past

“Welcome to Nigeria where artistes will be so humble till before blow. Once they blow, they become arrogant. Once they UNBLOW or their career is dying, thy become humble again and that’s wen they start replying messages and saying hi to everyone. Idiot. We know dem make I call names? ” he wrote.