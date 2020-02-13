PDP Members Pledge Support To Kwara Governor

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has reportedly accepted the support of some opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in the state.

The PDP leaders, who included some suspended council chairmen, women, and youth leaders, pledged their loyalty on Tuesday during their visit to the governor at the Government House in Ilorin.

According to the opposition leaders, the governor’s leadership style, humility, and attachment to the poor made them come and visit the governor to appreciate him.

“We can see a difference and people can feel that they have a government. The situation has changed in the area of road construction, water, health. You have also brought unmatched humility to governance,” a top PDP chieftain from Ifelodun Local Government, Obalola Suleiman, said at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Kwara PDP has said its members have not defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rather they visited the governor in their private capacity.

State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Ashaolu, said: “No member of the party had defected to the All Progressives Congress in the state. Members who paid the courtesy visit to the governor are on their own.

“Those people had been meeting with the APC in the state from time. They may say they want to decamp, it’s not a big deal to us. And it doesn’t mean that we’ve disowned them. They’ve made personal and voluntary choice. It’s their personal decision.

“For us, it’s nothing to worry about. It only shows that they have been having underhand dealings with the ruling party before now. For us, the party is not shaken and remains indissoluble.”