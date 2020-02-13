Ondo APC Group Rejects Akande As Reconciliation Panel Chairman

A group in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Congress has rejected the choice of Bisi Akande as Chairman of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

Concise News reports that the pioneer Interim National Chairman of the ruling party was named to lead the committee which was inaugurated in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Ondo APC Unity Forum on Wednesday rejected Akande’s appointment on the grounds that he has close ties with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

In a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, leader of the forum, Ali Olanusi, said the composition of the committee was equally unacceptable.

The former deputy governor of the state added that some members were interested parties and could not be judges in their own case.

The communiqué read, “The meeting reviewed the replacement of the Senate President with His Excellency, Chief Bisi Akande, as the Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee and pass a vote of no confidence in Chief Akande as the Chairman of the committee.

“Chief Akande was part of the reconciliation committee that met with the party leadership in Ondo State in July 2019 in Akure, where it was agreed that the party executive in the state be dissolved, but up till this moment, the governor, through some of our leaders, have been blocking the dissolution that was jointly agreed on in the presence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and Pastor Oluwajana, the South-West Chairman of the APC.

“The Unity Forum, for the umpteenth time, reaffirms the stand and the outcome of the July 2019 meeting presided over by our National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, where it was agreed that the executives of the APC from state to ward be dissolved as a prelude to peace and precondition for any party primary in Ondo State.”