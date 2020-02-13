NPFL: Kano Pillars Mourn Pele’s Demise

The management, players and fans of Kano Pillars mourned with fellow Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United of Jos over the death of their Head Coach, Abdu Isah Pele.

Concise News reports that a statement signed on Wednesday by Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, the Media Officer of the reigning Aiteo Cup champions described late Coach Pele as a gentle and hardworking man, who sacrificed his life for the development of football right from the grassroots in Plateau state and the country in general.

The statement further said that the Sai Masu Gida’s camp was deeply shocked upon hearing the sad story of Pele’s death.

“We are deeply shocked when we heard that Coach Abdu Pele is no more.

“On behalf of the chairman, Surajo Shuaibu Yahaya Jambul, players, technical crew as well as our teeming fans, we pray to Almighty Allah to grant late Coach Abdu Pele Jannatul Firdaus. And we are also praying to Allah to grant his family and the entire family of Plateau United FC the fortitude to bear such a huge loss.”

Ifeanyi Ubah send condolence message to Plateau United

In similar vein, the management and staff of FC Ifeanyi Ubah commiserated with Plateau United over the demise of Coach Pele.

According to the southeastern Nigeria football outfit: “Coach Isah no doubt was a role model and real inspiration to young and upcoming act who dream of pursuing a career in football.

“Coach Isah’s contributions to the round leather game speaks volume of his technical prowess as a goalgetter and achiever.”

The Anambra Warriors added: “At this sad moment, we commiserate with the entire management team of Plateau United, our prayers and deepest thoughts are with his family, the club, LMC and the entire Nigerian football fraternity.

“We pray God for the repose of his gentle soul.”

The former JIB Rock Strikers player died in the City of Jos on Wednesday after a brief illness and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.