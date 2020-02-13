Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, February 13th, 2020.

Some residents of Borno state, northeast Nigeria, booed President Muhammadu Buhari as his convoy drove through Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday. Concise News observed that the visibly angry crowd chanted: “Ba ma yi” and “Ba mu so” (We don’t want! We are not doing!) as the Nigerian leader’s convoy drove through the capital.

The Presidency has dismissed report claiming that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, got fraudulently employed, describing it as a lie. Recently, an online news platform had alleged that Mrs. Zahra Buhari-Indimi got employed as by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as a top executive, without following due process.

The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country. This formed part of the resolution reached following a motion on the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent killing of 30 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno town near Maiduguri, the Borne State capital on Sunday.

President Mohammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to sympathize with the people and the state government over the deadly Boko Haram attack on Auno on Sunday. Concise News reports that the president arrived in the northern state straight from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union Summit.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N200,000 damages to the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore. Concise News reports that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu awarded the damages for the defendants for frivolous application for adjournment and adjourned till February 13.

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and former lawmaker from Kaduna central Senator Shehu Sani on Wednesday solidarize with the convener of RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Concise News also observed that former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and activist Deji Adeyanju are in court for the resumption of Sowore’s trial.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, has confirmed that two suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative after diagnosis in the country. The minister made this known while declaring the Kano State Primary Health Summit open at Government House.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that the Batch A beneficiaries of the famed N-Power scheme need to exited so that the government can recruit another set of volunteers. Ahmed was speaking on Tuesday as a guest on the topic, ‘Sustaining The Conversation On Decade Of Action On SDGs’ on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer Burna Boy hailed himself as the best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela Kuti. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the self-acclaimed African Giant said that he had always known that he is ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knows he is actually the best.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach to Gernot Rohr. Concise News reports that Yobo replaces Imama Amapakabo in the three-time African champions’ technical crew.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.