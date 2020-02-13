Nigerian Artistes Happy Burna Boy Lost Grammy Award- Erigga

Shortly after Burna Boy stirred reactions in the social media community, rapper Erigga has said that some artistes rejoiced that the afro-fusion singer lost in the 62nd Grammy awards.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy had on Wednesday taken to his Twitter handle to praise himself and declare himself best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela Kuti.

The self-acclaimed African Giant said that he had always known that he was ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knew he was actually the best.

“ACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti. But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.” he tweeted.

Shortly after Burna’s tweet, the Nigerian Twitter space went into flames with reactions to the “Ye” crooner’s tweet.

While some attacked the singer for appearing to have disrespected his older colleagues, others backed his claim.

In his reaction, Erigga said Nigerian artistes have been beefing Burna Boy since the Recording Academy nominated him the

”Many Nigerian artistes were very happy Burna didn’t win the Grammy … e pain them say Na Burna dem nominate” the rapper wrote.