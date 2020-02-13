Nigeria, Ethiopia Sign Visa Waiver Agreement For Official Passport Holders

The government of Nigeria and Ethiopia have signed a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders, Concise News reports.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Shehu, the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation.

He said Minister of Foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, signed for Nigeria, while his foreign counterpart, Gedu Andargachew, signed for Ethiopia.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday, in Addis Ababa.

The visa waiver agreement is expected to ease travels by officials and contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations.

Shehu said while meeting with the Ethiopian PM, Buhari discussed how to explore new areas of collaboration to further enhance and expand Nigeria-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

“MoU on defence cooperation is important to both countries in the coordination of efforts in the fight against terrorism and securing peace and stability in their respective sub-regions, as well as on the continent of Africa”, he said.

“It also entails cooperation in peace support operation issues within the framework of the respective laws of the Parties and on a reciprocal basis.”

He also said the MoU would enhance bilateral military cooperation in the areas of training and education, technical assistance, exchange of visits and defence technology transfer.

“Both sides agreed to swiftly conclude negotiations on the revised Bilateral Air Services Agreement and the MoU on cultural cooperation,” he said.

“The consummation of these two agreements will provide veritable platforms for deepening existing air transport services, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“President Buhari expressed gratitude to the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia for the warm and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

“He further extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ahmed to pay a reciprocal State Visit to Nigeria on mutually convenient dates.”