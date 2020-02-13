Home » N-Power: Minister Farouq Visits Borno As Beneficiaries’ Lamentation Continues

By - 27 minutes ago on February 13, 2020
The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019.

As N-Power beneficiaries continue to bemoan the non-payment of their January stipend, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has visited Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on a sympathy meeting following the rising spate of killings by Boko Haram insurgents in the city, Concise News reports.

On Sunday, over 30 travellers were attacked and killed just about 25 kilometres from Maiduguri.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the process by the terrorists.

Also in Maiduguri on Wednesday was President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the volatile city straight from Ethiopia where he had attended the African Union summit and also signed bilateral agreements with the country’s Prime Minister.

In recent times, Maiduguri and other parts of Borno have witnessed increased Boko Haram attacks leading to dozens of deaths and displacement of residents.

 

Check out what beneficiaries are saying below as they await their monthly stipend:

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

