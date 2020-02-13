N-Power: Minister Farouq Visits Borno As Beneficiaries’ Lamentation Continues

As N-Power beneficiaries continue to bemoan the non-payment of their January stipend, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has visited Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on a sympathy meeting following the rising spate of killings by Boko Haram insurgents in the city, Concise News reports.

On Sunday, over 30 travellers were attacked and killed just about 25 kilometres from Maiduguri.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the process by the terrorists.

Also in Maiduguri on Wednesday was President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the volatile city straight from Ethiopia where he had attended the African Union summit and also signed bilateral agreements with the country’s Prime Minister.

In recent times, Maiduguri and other parts of Borno have witnessed increased Boko Haram attacks leading to dozens of deaths and displacement of residents.

I visited Maiduguri with His Excellency,

President Muhammad Buhari to condole and sympathize with the people of Borno state over the recent attack on Auno by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. pic.twitter.com/qExuWVJRRh — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) February 12, 2020

Check out what beneficiaries are saying below as they await their monthly stipend:

Keep visiting……u re making life difficult for Npower volunteers. — Deco_G (@iamdecogeorge) February 12, 2020

Dear minister kindly do justice to Npower volunteers January stipends…thanks for your consideration — Bọde James🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@Bodesliding4u) February 12, 2020

You really making life difficult to n-power. Please you have to do something so that the young people will appreciate your leadership.

We read i newspaper that minister of finance was sent the n-power fund to your ministry since, then what are the reason for delay? — Shafiu Yakubu Jalo (@shafiuyjalo) February 12, 2020

Well done for the visit. My question is when would npower volunteer get pay of January stipend. Majority of them are crying. Please do the needful.. — Isaac Maiyanga (@Santong01) February 13, 2020

Madam Minister, pay Npower beneficiaries their Jan stipend. They are also humans like your children. @npower_ng @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq @nassnigeria — Tyough Matthias (@TyoughM) February 12, 2020

Fail government, see you there common 30k stipend for beneficiaries you cannot pay as it when due, and no any information about it. Every ministries, problems continued. Chaiiii, mtcheww this country Allah ya sauwake. — adams shamunu (@adams_shamunu) February 12, 2020