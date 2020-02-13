Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, February 13th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Thursday February 13th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Soldiers Allegedly Block Entrance To Nnamdi Kanu’s Residence Ahead Parents’ Burial

The entrance leading to the family residence of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been reportedly blocked by soldiers ahead of his parents’ burial.

According to Amnesty International (AI), residents said the soldiers are also harassing residents in the area ahead of the funeral scheduled for Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday, AI said it gathered from some persons that “they saw soldiers harassing people at Bank road while another man said he was prevented from going to his house by soldiers who blocked the road entrance to Eze Kanu’s palace.” Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Gives ‘Encouraging’ Assurance On ‘Restoration Of Republic’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has assured his supporters that their ‘sacrifice for the restoration of the sovereign state will never be in vain’.

‘Self-exiled’ Kanu had been at the forefront of the Biafra agitation for some years now.

The controversial activist has been travelling to some countries of the world to propagate the Biafra agenda ,and also usually hold live broadcasts online. Read more here.

Biafra: ‘I Went Too Far’, Nnamdi Kanu Offers ‘Sincere Apology’ To Nigerian Children After Radio Outburst

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has apologised to the children of Ene Okon, the Abia State Commissioner of Police and those of other Nigerian government officials for threats he made on Radio Biafra last Saturday.

‘Self-exiled’ Kanu had been at the forefront of the Biafra agitation for over a decade.

The controversial activist travels to countries of the world to propagate the Biafra agenda, and also often hold live broadcasts online. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.