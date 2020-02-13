JAMB 2020: Find Out Date Set For UTME Mock

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will conduct its optional mock examination on February 18, 2020, preparatory to the main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Concise News reports that the board disclosed that candidates can print their mock examination slips which are available online to know when and where to take the examination.

The mock examination, which is voluntary, was an initiative of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar.

Why JAMB Mock?

The mock examination helps candidates to be in tune with the rudiments of the Computer Based Test (CBT). It also helps the board test its facilities with a view to having a hitch-free examination.

JAMB stated that it is important to note that results from the mock examination would not be added or have any effect on the main examination.

Free JAMB forms available

In a related development, the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has distributed 100 UTME forms to indigenes.

Spokesman for the local government council, Babajide Dada, said on Thursday that the aim was to ensure that indigent students of the Oshodi community realised their educational aspirations.

This news medium understands that JAMB started registration for the 2020 UTME in January.

“One hundred JAMB forms were given out; 10 forms were given to prospective candidates in each of the seven wards; 10 via social media and 20 through the Community Development Areas,” Dada said in a statement.

“The local government authority, under the leadership of Mr. Bolaji Ariyoh, distributed the forms to beneficiaries at the council’s secretariat.

“During the presentation, the Supervisor for Education, Mr. Ganiu Mejidande, charged the beneficiaries to put the privilege into good utilisation by studying hard to come out successful during the examination.’’