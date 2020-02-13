Insecurity: Why Nigerians Will Remain Helpless- CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that Nigerians will remain helpless until the “security system is completely overhauled”.

CAN said this while reacting to the recent attack on Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, killing 10 people and burnt no fewer than 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks.

In a statement issued by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, spokesman to CAN president, Rev Samson Ayokunle, CAN said the federal government was not ready to overhaul the security agencies despite their poor performances.

CAN said; “Except the security system is completely overhauled, Nigerians will remain helpless and Federal Government may never be able to contain the current nightmarish security situation”, it warned.

“There is no doubt that sabotage and compromise are largely responsible for the prolonged terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and herdsmen killings in the country, an allegation that has been confirmed by authoritative voices in the country’s security circle at the highest level.

“It is, however, sad that Federal Government nay the Commander-in-Chief is still turning a deaf ear to the desperate calls for the rejigging of the security architecture by Nigerians.

“Our position is very clear: Federal Government is not ready to overhaul the security agencies despite their poor performances just to maintain the status quo ante and sustain the widely acclaimed suspicious regional agenda,” the Christian umbrella body“added.