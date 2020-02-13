Imo: Ihedioha Reacts To Protest Against Removal From Office

Immediate Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the people of the state are demanding justice over his removal from office by the Supreme Court.

Ihedioha made this known in a tweet on Wednesday while reacting to a protest by led by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy.

During the protest, Oputa said his late father and a former Supreme Court judge, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, told him the apex court could make mistakes.

The entertainer asked the supreme court to reverse itself on the matter.

“As a little boy, a 10-year-old boy, my father, who was once in charge of the supreme court once said that the supreme court can make mistakes,” he said.

Reacting to the protest, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked the apex court to review its judgment to stop protests.

He wrote: “We admit that the supreme court has made a mistake. They should correct themselves.”

“Today, concerned citizens of our State took to the streets yet again to carry on with their demand for justice,” the former governor tweeted.

“I encourage our people to continue to be peaceful and law abiding, as we remain firm in our resolve to strengthen our democracy. Imo Bu Nke Anyi.”