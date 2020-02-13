Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has led a protest against Supreme Court ruling which sacked Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma on January 14.

Speaking during the protest in Owerri, the state capital on Wednesday, Charly Boy said his father,who was the supreme court judge before his death, had told him that the court makes mistakes.

“As a little boy, a 10-year-old boy, my father, who was once in charge of the Supreme Court once said that the Supreme Court can make mistakes. We admit that the Supreme Court has made a mistake. They should correct themselves,” Oputa said.

Describing himself as father of frustrated Nigerians, the protest was for the good of the people.

“Everyone here is angry at the removal of Ihedioha. What we are doing here is not about a person but for the good of Imo people,” he said.

“Our stupidity is enough and we must realise that we the people are the real government while office holders are our servants. But because of lack of understanding, we have them think they are in charge.

“We are here because of the progress of Imo, especially the youths who have people like me. The supreme court judges made a mistake and what we are doing here is to say there has been a miscarriage of justice. We are pleading with the justices that they should please reverse themselves on Imo.

“There is so much injustice in Nigeria. I know that part of government’s job is to protect citizens but what we see is systematic endemic injustice and we will stand together to fight it wherever we see it.”