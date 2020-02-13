Immense Sorrow As Pele Dies

The camp of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United Football Club of Jos has been thrown into mourning mood following the death of its head coach, Audu Isah Pele.

Concise News understands that Pele who died Wednesday afternoon at his residence along Ali Kazaure , was hospitalized at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital before he was discharged Monday this week.

The deceased who is survived by a wife, five children and many relations joined the services of Plateau United as a coach of the feeder team in 2014.

Following a string of poor results shortly after returning to the NPFL in 2016, the management of the team headed by Pius Henwan elevated coach Pele alongside other coaches from the feeder team to the main team.

He contributed immensely to the team escape from relegation that season as he served as acting head coach in the absence of Zakary Baraje

Late coach Pele was also played a prominent role in the road to winning the team first league title in 2017 when he assisted coach Kennedy Boboye achieved that feet .

Last season, he was the team stabilizing force when he stood in for Head coach Abdu Maikaba while he was away on national duty with the Flying Eagles.

The deceased played for the defunct Nigerian standard and JIB Rock Strikers as well as coaching Mighty Jets and the JUTH FC among other clubs.

His remains has since been committed to mother earth where family, friends, colleagues as well as players, coaches and management staff of Plateau United headed by the General Manager, Pius Henwan paid their last respect to him.

Plateau United suspend training

Meanwhile, Plateau United has declared Thursday 13th February, 2020 as training free day as a mark of respect to their departed .

According to the General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan , the training Free day became necessary in view of late Pele immensely contribution not only to success of the team, but also to the growth of football in Plateau state.

Henwan who spoke through the Media Officer of the club, Albert Dakup described coach Audu Isah Pele as a quiet and unassuming man whose name has been written in the history of the club.

He assured the family of the deceased family of the club assistance and urged his family friends not to dessert them at their moment of grieve stressing that dead is a necessary end for all mortals.

On his part, Head coach of the team Abdu Maikaba while eulogizing the late coach , described him as one of the best assistants he has ever worked with.

Maikaba explained that the deceased who stood in creditably well for him in his absence when he was with the Flying Eagles last year, is a reliable assistant who is sincere and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest .

The entire team is expected to use the training Free day and join other mourners in paying their condolences to the family of the late Coach.