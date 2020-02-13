Controversial Nollywood actress and singer Cossy Orjiakor has revealed that she is working towards making her bum bigger, just like her boobs.

Cossy, who came into limelight after she featured in Obesere’s music video, made this known in a recent interview with Vanguard where she said she would be undergoing the surgery soon.

According to Cossy, “I am planning to make Peter and Paul as big as Jane and Janet. I got a good deal from a good doctor friend of mine, who is a plastic surgeon. So, I’ll be enlarging my bum soon.

“The surgery will be in two weeks’ time. Peter and Paul will be as big as Jane and Janet so that everything will be balanced. As you can see, Jane and Janet are still popping. This is Jane and this is Janet (pointing to her left and right boobs simultaneously). Jane has a tattoo and Janet doesn’t.

Speaking on why she named her bum and boobs, the actress said: “I decided to name them because they have a life of their own and they are even more popular than some people. My boobs are all natural and very soft.”