Fire Engulfs Mile 12 Market In Lagos

Popular market in Lagos State, Mile 12 has been engulfed by fire in the early hours of Thursday, Concise News reports.

This news medium reports that the fire incident occurred at the popular Mandella garage. The inferno is happening barely a week after a market in the Ajah area of Lagos caught fire.

Traders in the market were seen trying to rescue some of their goods while the fire is still raging. They, however, called on the state emergency service and firefighters for help to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as the time of filing this report.