The February FIFA rankings show that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed from 35th to 31st position in the world and third in Africa.

Senegal remain the best team in Africa and 20th in the world, while Tunisia moved up to 27th position, with neighbouring Algeria in 35th position and Morocco (43rd) completing the top five in Africa.

In the world, Belgium remain the highest-ranked country, with world champions France in the second spot, while Brazil, England, and Uruguay make up the top five.