Legendary juju singer, Ebenezer Obey has described the death of highlife singer, Victor Olaiya as a great loss in the entire world.

Concise News reports that Olaiya died at the age of 89 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)

The death of the legend was announced by Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of his label, Evergreen Music Company, in a statement on Wednesday.

Obey who reacted to the death of Olaiya at the Ariya Eko media briefing event held in Lagos on Thursday said the “Baby Jowo” crooner lived a life worthy of emulation.

He described Olaiya as a good leader, a great entertainer par excellence who had contributed meaningfully to the growth of Nigerian and African entertainment industry.

“Nigeria has lost one of the African fathers of highlife music; he has contributed his quota to the development of the entertainment industry and I pray his soul rests in peace and God comforts his family.

“Olaiya was a very serious-minded person who projected the highlife music throughout the entire world,” Obey said

The late singer retired from his musical career in 2017.

He is best known for hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”; “So fun mi”; “Tina Meta”; “Mo Fe Muyan”; Opataritius” “Omolanke”, among others.