Discover Conoravirus Vaccine, Get N36m, FG Tells Scientists

The federal government has vowed to gift a sum of N36 million to any scientist who discovers vaccine to prevent noble coronavirus.

The vow was made by the Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja, on Thursday at a send-off ceremony organised for one of the ministry’s Directors, Engr A Oyefeso who was retiring from civil service.

According to Onu, Nigeria needs to put in efforts to keep the disease at bay.

The minister said the cure for coronavirus could be in one of the country’s forest, adding that the government was challenging scientists to discover it.

“We are promising any Nigerian scientist who can discover vaccine to prevent Coronavirus N36million.

“We have a lot of herbs in the country, and who knows the cure for the disease could be in our forests.

“We are challenging our scientists to come up with cure for the disease and the country will honour them appropriately.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has set up three test centres to detect any possible case of coronavirus in the country.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this disclosure on Wednesday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

The three designated laboratories are in Lagos, Abuja and Irrua in Edo state.