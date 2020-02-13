Coaches Association Mourns Pele

The head of Coaches association of Nigeria, Coach Ladan Bosso has described the death of Plateau United Head Coach, Audu Isah Pele as a huge loss to the association and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Concise News reports that Coach Audu Isah Pele died in his home in Kazaure on Wednesday Afternoon after a brief illness and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Bosso described the Late coach as a gentle man who is always willing to improve.

“Indeed, words are inadequate to express the sorrow and grief that I feel. I pray that God will grant his soul eternal rest and also comfort the family and friends that he has left behind.” said Bosso

The deceased who is survived by a wife, five children joined the services of Plateau United as a coach of the feeder team in 2014. He played for the defunct Nigerian standard and JIB Rock Strikers as well as coaching Mighty Jets and the JUTH FC among other clubs.

Late coach Pele played a prominent role in Plateau united team that won the league title in 2017 when he assisted coach Kennedy Boboye.

Rangers send condolence message to Plateau United

Meanwhile, the management, coaches, players and supporters of Rangers International share in Plateau United’s moment of grief over the death of it’s head coach, Pele, which sad event took place, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

General Manager of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi, said, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of Coach Audu Isah.

“We pray for the repose of his soul while also praying God to grant his immediate family and management, players, coaches and supporters of Plateau United F.C, the grace to bear the big loss.”

Owumi stated that the services of the departed coach will be greatly missed by Nigerian football.