President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and loved ones of highlife maestro Victor Olaiya who died on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that Olaiya died at the age of 89 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina described the singer as one who brought joy to people through his lyrical renditions.

“The President notes that the highlife maestro, known for his mastery of the trumpet, brought joy and delight to people across generations, with his songs which were both entertaining and didactic.

According to President Buhari, “His place in history is guaranteed.

“He sang, not just for the entertainment value, but also taught critical lessons on life, good neighbourliness, and national cohesion. He will be sorely missed.”

The president urged the younger generations of musicians to learn a lesson from Olaiya, so that their songs can also remain evergreen, and outlive them.

“Noting that the departed musician’s works transcended Nigeria, the West Coast, and, indeed, the African continent, the President prays God to rest Olaiya’s soul, and comfort all those who mourn him.”

The late singer retired from his musical career in 2017.

He is best known for hit tracks like: “Omopupa”; “Jemila”; “So fun mi”; “Tina Meta”; “Mo Fe Muyan”; Opataritius” “Omolanke”, among others.