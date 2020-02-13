Borno: Presidency Accuses Politicians Of Paying Touts To Boo Buhari

The Presidency has accused some politicians in Borno State of paying miscreants to boo President Muhammadu Buhari during his condolence visit to the northern state.

Concise News reports that some residents of the state booed the president as his convoy made its way into Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The visibly angry crowd chanted: “Ba ma yi” and “Ba mu so” (We don’t want! We are not doing!) as the Nigerian leader’s convoy drove through the capital.

Buhari visited Borno upon returning from Ethiopia, where he attended an African Union summit, to sympathize with the government and the people of the state following a Boko Haram attack.

The attack, which happened on Sunday, saw the killing of more than 30 people and abduction of several women and children in Auno, close to Maiduguri.

In an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, in Abuja, on Thursday, Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, condemned the miscreants for booing the president during the visit.

According to Shehu, the current administration has the capacity to fight the insurgents.

“I was part of the delegation that entered Maiduguri right from the airport to the palace of the Shehu of Borno. The people came out to say thank you and welcome us,” Shehu said.

“But there was a group which came out shouting ‘we don’t want’.

“Some politicians gathered some miscreants and paid them money to boo Buhari.”