Boko Haram: Shekau Dares Buhari To Visit Maiduguri Again

After President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno on Wednesday, the leader of Boko Haram terror group Abubakar Shekau asked him not to return to the state again.

Concise News reports that Buhari had gone to pay a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday.

Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri came under attack by Boko Haram fighters hours after the president departed the city.

But in a video obtained by TheCable, Shekau, in Hausa language, said Buhari had been pretending to be a good person.

Shekau said, “Buhari, fear your Creator. God said you don’t have up to a spider’s web. But you think you are a major general. l swear, you are nothing… Buhari, I am talking to you, you’ll know no peace. Don’t come back to Maiduguri.

“Just go and sit down and think over my comments. And if u think, I am the one disrupting your affairs, honestly I am not. You have deceived the people by telling them you are a just leader; carry on!”

Speaking on the Chibok girls who were abducted in 2014, Shekau said, “Those who are shouting Bring Back Our Girls, Bring Back Our Girls, the only way to have those girls back is for our men in prison to be released.”

Shekau did not end there, as he also tackled the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for saying the insurgents had been defeated.