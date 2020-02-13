Boko Haram Insurgents Are Back, Bolder, Zulum Tells Buhari

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that Boko Haram insurgents are back and bolder, also condemning the recent attacks by the terrorists in the state.

Zulum disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi.

The president was in Borno on a condolence visit to the state over the killing of 30 travelers on Sunday in Auno town near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The governor also advised the Nigerian Army to change its strategy in the fight against Boko Haram, acknowledging the success recorded by the military in the Northeast.

He said though about 20 local government areas in the state were retaken from the insurgents under the leadership of Buhari, the insurgency “has unfortunately returned”.

Zulum said: “Your Excellency sir, between the period of March 2019 to date we have started witnessing horrific and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents which has resulted into the lost of lives and properties of our people.

“We are calling upon the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military was able to hugely record in the years 2016 and 2017 with a view to ending the insurgency.

“We need to keep taking the war to enclaves of the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad, in Sambisa forest and some notable areas.

“Let me appreciate Mr President for associating with us at this our very trying moment. I am so surprised that we have forgotten the past.

“Close to about 20 Local Government areas were resettled under Buhari. In fact, in the year 2016/2017 we celebrated the demise of the Boko Haram insurgency that has unfortunately returned.”