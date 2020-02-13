Boko Haram: Borno Governor Tells Nigerian Military What To Change

The governor of Borno state, northeast Nigeria, Babagana Zulum, has urged the Nigerian military to change strategies in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

Speaking when President Muhammadu Buhari paid a sympathy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, following the deadly attack on Auno community, Zulum called for new tactics to check the resurgence of insurgency activities in the state.

The attack, which happened last Sunday, saw the killing of more than 30 people and abduction of several women and children.

Eighteen vehicles and several homes were razed in the fire triggered by the insurgents.

“Your Excellency; between March 2019 to date, we have started witnessing horrific and spontaneous attacks by the insurgents which have resulted into the loss of lives and properties of our people,” the governor said.

“We are calling upon the Nigerian military to change strategies and we can borrow a leaf from the success our military was able to hugely record in the years 2016 and 2017 with a view to ending the insurgency.

“We need to keep taking the war to enclaves of the insurgents in the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin, Sambisa Forest and some notable areas.”

The governor commended Buhari for his commitment to ending the insurgency and his consistent empathy to the people of the state.

“Let me appreciate Mr President for associating with us at this our very trying moment. I am so surprised that we have forgotten the past,” he said.

As for Buhari, he reiterated his commitment to end the insurgency as he called on the people of Borno to continue to cooperate with the military and other security agencies to end the insurgency.