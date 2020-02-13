Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Gives ‘Encouraging’ Assurance On ‘Restoration Of Republic’

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has assured his supporters that their ‘sacrifice for the restoration of the sovereign state will never be in vain’, Concise News reports.

Self-exiled Kanu had been at the forefront of the Biafra agitation for some years now.

The controversial activist has been travelling to some countries of the world to propagate the Biafra agenda ,and also usually hold live broadcasts online.

Kanu wrote on his known Twitter handle on Wednesday:

“Our sacrifice for #Biafra restoration will never be in vain. Join my next broadcast via Radio Biafra FB, FM, App, satellite & online. Date: Thursday 13/02/2020 Time: 7: 00 PM Biafraland Time.”

Kanu was a relatively obscure figure until 2009 when he started Radio Biafra, a station that called for an independent state for the Igbo people and is broadcast to Nigeria from London.

Though he grew up in Nigeria’s south-east and went to the University of Nsukka, Kanu moved to the United Kingdom (UK) before graduating.

Soon after setting up the now-banned IPOB in 2014, he spoke to gatherings of the large Igbo diaspora, calling for Biafran independence. In some of his comments, he urged Biafrans to take up arms against the Nigerian state.

What is Biafra?

The plan for a Biafra state is not new.

In 1967 Igbo leaders declared a Biafran state, but after a brutal civil war, which led to the deaths of up to a million people, the secessionist rebellion was defeated.

Kanu is the latest in a line of ethnic Igbo activists taking up the cause of pushing for an independent state, saying the Igbos have been marginalised by successive Nigerian governments.