Biafra: ‘I Went Too Far’, Nnamdi Kanu Offers ‘Sincere Apology’ To Nigerian Children After Radio Outburst

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has apologised to the children of Ene Okon, the Abia State Commissioner of Police and those of other Nigerian government officials for threats he made on Radio Biafra last Saturday, Concise News reports.

‘Self-exiled’ Kanu had been at the forefront of the Biafra agitation for over a decade.

The controversial activist travels to countries of the world to propagate the Biafra agenda, and also often hold live broadcasts online.

In his last broadcast, he had expressed rage at the Nigerian system, for restricting IPOB members from attending his parents’ burial rites which will be held on Friday 14th of February, 2020.

Afterwards, the 52-year-old publicly admitted he acted wrongly.

A 9-tweet thread posted by the controversial activist on Wednesday read: “This Friday, mourners in Biafra will come together to attend the funeral for my beloved parents, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Nmenme Kanu,” the 52-year-old started.

“During this time of mourning, the Indigenous People of #Biafra are living in a constant state of fear.

“The Abia State Commissioner of Police is threatening to disrupt the funeral and there continues to be a large military presence in the area, which has a history of inflicting violence against the #IPOB.

“This has caused a range of emotions for me. I have now gone from an extreme sense of sadness after losing both of my parents, to an extreme sense of anger knowing that the mourners are in grave danger.”

The controversial activist added:

“In this time of immense grieving and anger, I made threats against the children of the Police Commissioner and other Nigerian officials on my radio program, Radio Biafra.

“This was wrong and I sincerely apologize. Children should always be off limits.

“It was my intention to bring global awareness to the threats and imminent danger the Government has placed on my family and community in hopes that shining a global spotlight on the actions of the Government will prevent them from inciting violence against my people.

“In doing so, I went too far.

“It is my great hope that the Indigenous People of Biafra can mourn in peace on Friday and can live in peace every single day forward.”

