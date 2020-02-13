BBNaija: Jackye’s Boyfriend Joins In Shading Omashola

Hours ago, many fans of BBNaija were shocked to see Jackye rubbish her former co-housemate Omashola and now her boyfriend, Lami has waded into the online drama.

Jackye, in a tweet said Omashola is yet to make 5% of her achievements in February since the end of the reality show.

Concise News reports that the drama began when he dished advice to his fans to sometimes spoil themselves rather than working like a “Jackie” (a workaholic) every time.

This tweet didn’t go down well with Jackye, who seemingly thought Omashola referred to her in his tweet.

In her response, she advised him to work and make innovations rather than spending time on luxury life, so as not to end up being a man with no wealth at the age of 40.

“To be the gr8tst u’ve 2keep working, innovating & creating valuable solutions not wasting ur time balling, u’ll end up as a 40years old man with no wealth. PS: u haven’t made since u left bbn 5% of profit I’ve made this February on a project” Jackye wrote.

Also reacting, Jackye’s boyfriend took to his Instagram handle, saying Omashola got what he deserves because he “talks too much”

Lami wrote “The truth is bitter when you talk too much, you’d get into trouble and now the loud mouth nigga has been fucked over. round 1 Jackye wins. meanwhile take one rose or guns.”