Bayelsa Governorship Election: Supreme Court Sacks APC’s Lyon

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

Concise News reports that in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on November, 21st, 2019.

The five-man panel of the country’s topmost court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Degi-Eremienyo, as a participant in the election. He was deemed to have presented fake certificates.

According to the legal luminaries, Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification had affected the joint ticket upon which he and Lyon contested the election.

The Supreme Court upheld that the November 12 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which had earlier disqualified Degi-Eremienyo.

This latest verdict implies that ceteris paribus, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Diri Duoye, who collected the highest lawful votes, will become the next governor of the South-South state.

The judgment is a blow to the APC as Lyon is slated to be sworn-in on February 14. The party has never govern Bayelsa state.