Bayelsa Governorship Election: Atiku Demands Consistency From Supreme Court

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has asked the Supreme Court to be consistent when delivering judgements in election cases, Concise News reports.

Atiku also described the apex court’s declaration of Douye Diri as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State as an indication that power belongs to the people.

This news medium reports that the apex court had on Thursday, sacked David Lyon and Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo as the governor-elect and deputy-governor elect of the oil-rich state respectively.

In a statement on his Twitter handle, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed joy at the court’s declaration.

He wrote: “I received the verdict of the Supreme Court, declaring the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Bayelsa state gubernatorial elections, Senator Douye Diri, as the duly elected Governor of the state, with gladness.

“Senator Douye Diri had cause to visit with me before the elections and received my blessings and counsel. I am fully satisfied that he has what it takes to make Bayelsa the ‘glory of all lands’. His intellect, personality and character, are a credit to Bayelsa and the PDP.

“I congratulate Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Mr. Lawrence Ewhrujakpor. I also felicitate with the Peoples Democratic Party. The Lords Justices have given us another opportunity to show Nigerians that power belongs to the people, and we must make good use of this opportunity.

“I call on all the people of Bayelsa to make peace with the recent past and embrace the future together, united in the mission to transform the state into a haven of peace and prosperity.

“Finally, I urge the Supreme Court to show consistency in its judgments and find the resolve to always deliver just-judgments no matter whose ox is gored. The people of Nigeria are behind the apex court in whatever they do to free themselves from the dominance of dictatorial forces.”