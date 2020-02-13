Bayelsa Governor-elect: INEC Reacts To Supreme Court Sacking Of Lyon

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has yet to get the Supreme Court order annulling the election of the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

But the commission says it is ready to act on the judgment, according to a report by Vanguard.

Concise News reports that in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on 21 November, 2019.

The five-man panel of the apex court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Degi-Eremienyo, deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Lyon got 352,552 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Duoye Diri, who polled 143,172 votes.

Prior to the election, the PDP and its candidate secured a court order disqualifying Lyon’s running mate, Degi-Eremieoyo, from participating in the election, but the Court of Appeal cleared the APC candidate to run.

But Nigeria’s topmost court, on 13 February, held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of November 16, 2019, governorship election contained false information of fundamental nature.

The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the APC.