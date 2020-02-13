Bandits Invade Kaduna Village, Burn Family Of 13 Alive

Suspected bandits have killed over 20 people, including a family of 13 in an attack on Bakali village, Fika district of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Concise News reports that a resident of the community told reporters that the incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday.

He added that the gunmen killed some of the vigilante members, local guards and hunters in the village on their way to foil the attack.

According to the resident, the bandits started shooting at people and burning houses immediately they entered the village.

The bandits reportedly locked 13 members of a family in a room and set fire to the house.

A villager who lost 13 family members in the attack, Sani Bakali, narrated his ordeal during the attack.

He said, “Eleven of my relatives were killed in a house. They comprise three women and eight children of my younger brothers. All of them were locked in the house and burnt to death.

“The bandits killed two of my uncles in another building, while four corpses burnt beyond recognition were discovered along the bush path. Twenty-one persons were killed in all by the bandits while nine persons are missing.”

He also said the bandits went round the village, shooting indiscriminately, during which two Islamic preachers, his neighbour and one of his friends were killed.

“We just ended funeral prayers for the 21 victims of the attack. The bandits came in a large number invaded the village on motorcycles around 4pm yesterday (Tuesday) wielding AK-47 rifles and shooting everybody.

“We initially buried 20 corpses before we discovered one more corpse inside the bush and we buried him too.

“People have fled the village and apart from the people killed, there are nine people we have yet to see after the incident. We don’t know whether they have been killed or not.”

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the attack.

Jalige said, “There was an attack in Giwa, Bakali village to be precise, and we have sent a team of police officers and men there to ascertain the situation of things.”