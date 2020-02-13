Amotekun: Security Outfit Personnel To Carry Arms – Oyo Commissioner

Oyo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, has said that there would a provision for carrying of arms in the bill to legislate Operation Amotekun.

Oyewo, who disclosed this to reporters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the Amotekun corps would adhere to extant laws, including the Firearms Act and Prohibition Law.

He said: “There is a law on bearing of arms, there is a provision in the Amotekun laws that is in compliance with the extant law in Nigeria. You can’t bear arms without permit.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has approved a draft bill for the exclusive legal framework of Operation Amotekun.

State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Akure, the state capital.

According to Ojogo, the legislation would thrive on a robust relationship with Nigerians, adding that the bill would soon become law.

He said: “The Ondo State Executive Council today approved a draft bill of the Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps code-named “Operation Amotekun.”

Ojogo noted that the council deliberated on every detail contained in the bill, saying that the bill was ready to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage.

Also, the Ogun State Government on Wednesday approved the proposal for the creation of Amotekun.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Adegbolahan Adeniran, made this known while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan Secretariat, Abeokuta.

Adeniran added that the council gave the approval after an extensive deliberation that lasted close to 10 hours and presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He said that the presentation of the bill before the state council followed the earlier approval by the Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice of the six South-West states.

Adeniran assured that the State Amotekun Corp would be headed by a State Commandant, adding that the bill will also allow for collaborative efforts between the six South-West states should the need arises.

He expressed optimism that the bill would get speedy attention from the state lawmakers so that the governor could give the required assent in no long time.