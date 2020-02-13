2020 UTME: See Where To Get Free JAMB Forms

The Oshodi-Isolo Local Government in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, says it has distributed 100 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to indigenes.

Spokesman for the local government council, Babajide Dada, said on Thursday that the aim was to ensure that indigent students of the Oshodi community realised their educational aspirations.

Concise News reports that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) started registration for the 2020 UTME in January.

“One hundred JAMB forms were given out; 10 forms were given to prospective candidates in each of the seven wards; 10 via social media and 20 through the Community Development Areas,” Dada said in a statement.

“The local government authority, under the leadership of Mr. Bolaji Ariyoh, distributed the forms to beneficiaries at the council’s secretariat.

“During the presentation, the Supervisor for Education, Mr. Ganiu Mejidande, charged the beneficiaries to put the privilege into good utilisation by studying hard to come out successful during the examination.’’