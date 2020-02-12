Home » You’ll End Up Being 40 With No Wealth, BBNaija’s Jackye Rubbishes Omashola

By - 25 minutes ago on February 12, 2020

BBNaija-Jackye-reveals-to-the-guys-that-she’s-a-virgin

Reality star Jackye has taken to Twitter to blast his former co-housemate in BBNaija season 4, Omashola, saying he is yet to make 5% of her achievements in February since the end of the show.

Concise News reports that the drama began when Omashola dished advice to his fans to sometimes spoil themselves rather than working like a “Jackie” (a workaholic) every time.

“Sometimes spoil ur self , no be every time you go they work like Jackie”, he tweeted.

This tweet didn’t go down well with Jackye who seemingly thought Omashola referred to her in his tweet.

In her response, she advised him to work and make innovations rather than spending time on luxury life, so as not to end up being a man with no wealth at the age of 40.

The reality star also blasted him, saying he is yet to make 5% of the profit she has made on a project in February.

It is however, not clear if the reality stars earlier had any beef that could have warranted that on the micro-blogging platform.

