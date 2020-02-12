Veteran Highlife Singer Victor Olaiya Dies At 89

One of Nigerian’s veteran highlife singers, Victor Olaiya has died at the age of 89 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Concise News reports.

Confirming the death of the legend, Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of his label, Evergreen Music Company, in a statement said Olaiya died around noon on Wednesday.

He said: “The entire music world wish to announce the death of a Legend of Highlife music, One of the last man standing, the last of the original Dr Victor Abimbola Olaiya OON.

“We pray that the soul of the Doyen of highlife music finds repose with his creator while wishing the family and entire music community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

