Tears Flow As Slain Seminarian Buried In Kaduna

Michael Nnadi, a slain seminarian at the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, has been buried on Tuesday amid tears and anguish from Catholic faithful and mourners.

The young seminarian was killed last week his abductors and dumped in a bush on Sunday after he was kidnapped alongside three other when suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the seminary on January 9.

The insurgents, however, released Pius Kanwai, 19; Peter Umenukor, 23; and Stephen Amos, 23 after a ransom was allegedly paid.

The four seminarians were at the beginning of their philosophy studies when the incident occurred.

Nnadi’s remains were lowered at the seminary after a funeral mass was conducted.

Registrar of the seminary, Reverend Father Joel Usman, in a statement on Sunday confirmed that the body of the seminarian was found dead inside a bush.

He added that the others were released following the payment of an undisclosed ransom.

“This is to inform all our friends and well-wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been found dead,” he said.

“Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in great distress. Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord. May the soul of our brother, Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord.”