Soyinka, Shehu Sani In Attendance As Sowore’s Trial Resumes

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and former lawmaker from Kaduna central Senator Shehu Sani on Wednesday solidarize with the convener of RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Concise News also observed that former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, and activist Deji Adeyanju are in court for the resumption of Sowore’s trial.

Sowore – the publisher of Sahara Reporters – and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are facing trial over charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on 5 August, 2019.

The federal government said the two men were arrested because they planned to disrupt peace in Africa’s most populous country.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

They were eventually released on bail on 31 December, 2019, after the Department of State Services (DSS) had refused to let go of them, including rearresting them in court.