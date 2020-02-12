Home » Sowore: ‘Prof. Soyinka Is Patron Of Criminals Club’, Shehu Sani Banters (Video)

By - 14 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
As Omoyele Sowore‘s trial holds today, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has bantered that nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka is the patron of ‘criminals’ club’.

Concise News understands that Shehu and Prof. Soyinka are in court for Wednesday’s trial of Sowore.

Shehu posted on his verified Twitter handle that on arrival at the court, Prof. Soyinka jokingly said ‘here comes another criminal like Sowore’. In the short video, the Kaduna politician responded with a laugh: “Sir, you are the patron of the criminals club”.

Sowore and Olawale Bakare, his co-accused, are standing trial on seven counts of treasonable felony, fraud, cyber-stalking and of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Sahara Reporter founder and Prof. Soyinka enjoy a fantastic relationship. The erudite African was critical of the Buhari administration during Sowore’s incarceration.

Earlier, Sowore had hinted Prof. Soyinka would witness Wednesday’s trial.

Watch video of Senator Sani meeting Prof. Soyinka below:

