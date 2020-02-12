Senate South East Caucus Elects Ekweremadu Leader

Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has been appointed as the leader of the Southeast caucus in the Senate, Concise News reports.

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, made this known to his colleagues during plenary on Wednesday.

Abaribe who came via a point of Order confirmed that Ekweremadu was unanimously elected in an election that was very peaceful on Tuesday night in Abuja.

This news medium understands that the election was held at the residence of Senator Abaribe.

Prior to his emergence as the leader of the caucus, some leaders from the region opted for a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani.

It was learned that the former governor stepped down at the last minute to pave way for the emergence of Ekweremadu, who is the longest-serving senator from the South East and one of the longest-serving in the country.