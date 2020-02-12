Reconciliation Committee: Oshiomhole Reveals Why Lawan Resigned As Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said that Senate President Ahmad Lawan stepped down as the Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee to attend to pressing state matters.

Oshiomhole made this known on Tuesday during the inauguration of the reconstituted committee, headed by the party’s pioneer national chairman, Bisi Akande, at the party’s secretariat.

Speaking further, the APC chairman said the inauguration was delayed because Lawan declined the appointment.

According to him, the reconciliation committee was conceived by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to reconcile aggrieved members so that the party can enjoy internal cohesion between now and the next election.

He said: “After due consultation, the President approved the committee. However, the process has suffered a little delay because the person originally slated to head the committee was unable to play that role and so, we had to revisit the entire composition.”

He said the acceptance of the members to serve in the committee renewed the confidence of the leadership that members of the party are desirous of ensuring that there is peace and tranquility in the party.

Oshiomhole said: “It is traditional for progressive parties to have internal contestations, argument and disagreement. There is nothing wrong with those.

“If you have a party where there are no disagreement, there must be something wrong. “

In his acceptance remarks, Akande noted the situation of things in the country as the possible reasons for the growing crisis in the party.

“We have never been to the realm of the angels before, and we cannot say whether they argue or not. We can know for sure that in the society of the imbecile, there is no argument.

“We are neither angel nor imbecile and it is not a surprise to us as we move along to confront the mountain burden of the economy, insecurity and of corruption in the country, definitely there will be a lot to argument,” he said.

Apart from Governor Gboyegba Oyetola of Osun State, who was absent and did not send a representative, other members of the reconciliatory team present include the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello.

Others are Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi; Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former governor Borno state Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Aliko Koki; Khairat Abdulrazak-Gwadabe; Binta Garba and John Enoh (secretary).