Presidency Speaks On Zahra Buhari Securing Employment At PPPRA

By - 13 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
Zahra Buhari married Ahmed Indimi in 2016 (image courtesy: State House)

The Presidency has dismissed report claiming that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, got fraudulently employed, describing it as a lie.

Recently, an online news platform had alleged that Mrs. Zahra Buhari-Indimi got employed as by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as a top executive, without following due process.

But, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Presidency described the report as an attack, targeted at the family of the President to tarnish its image.

The statement described the report as entire false, urging the general public to disregard it.

“An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular.

“The publication is untrue, malicious, and meant to cast aspersions at the First Family since the tendentious platform claims the job was secured fraudulently.

“All people of goodwill are enjoined to ignore the hack piece, masquerading as a news story”, the statement said.

