Obaseki’s Loyalists Support Akande-Led Reconciliation Committee

Loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up the reconciliation committee headed by Bisi Akande to reconcile all aggrieved parties.

Concise News reports that Obaseki and his supporters had rejected the former 12-member reconciliatory committee led by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Obaseki had in his rejection statement faulted both Lawan and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase.

He said the duo, alongside the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, “fall short of the most basic of integrity tests” and will, therefore, be of disservice to the objectives of the reconciliatory team.

Reacting to the new committee in a communiqué issued in Benin City, supporters of the Obaseki /Shaibu Movement (OSM), a pressure group in the ruling party, welcomed the committee.

The group led by the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Damian Lawani, noted that the governor’s re-election was not negotiable despite the increasing hostility in the state chapter of the party.

According to the communique, the group also passed a vote of confidence on the state governor and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Lawani said, “the wisdom and leadership style President Muhammadu Buhari displayed in setting up the APC National Reconciliation Committee would be applied in the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries and other states affected in the areas of elections.”

He added: “OSM believes strongly in the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu in Edo and because they have performed creditably well, their second term is not negotiable.”