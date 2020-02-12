Nollywood: Yemi Solade Opens Up On Experience In Indistry

Veteran Yoruba actor, Yemi Solade has revealed that many Nollywood practitioners hated him because of his stands on certain issues in the film industry, Concise News learnt.

Speaking during an interview with City People, Solade said he was focused, despite facing several criticisms for pointing out errors in some areas in which the industry was lagging behind.

He also stated that he had clashes with few of the actors who did not key into his ideas, but he still forged ahead.

According to him, many hated him for saying that “lack of education, professional training, formal training is the problem of that sector.”

“I can remember when Mama Rainbow met me on the set of “Oju Inu”. She said “Doctor, if I invite you will you work for me? I played the role of Medical Doctor in the movie back then and everything was well structured. I began to point out certain things that I felt were missing such as calling someone Mrs. Tayo in a Corporate environment. Once you use the prefix, the surname has to follow.

“So they began to frown at my ideas, that Baba Ogunde already said it that some English people will come and hijack this theatre work.

“I began to be their bride at that point. Many major roles were coming to me, and I was enjoying myself. I had clashes with a few of them who were not ready to embrace my style, and I was telling them I wasn’t shifting grounds.

“But I give it to them, they are a bunch of raw talents, that no one can take from them. If you see their crafts, you will fall in love with their skills, but the technical know-how and power of articulation we don’t have,” he added.

Solade also revealed that Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka influenced him into studying Theatre and becoming a drama student in his department at the University of Ife.

The actor disclosed that he was warned about voodoo in the industry. He said. “Also, the fear of Voodoo but I didn’t see all of that, I was cautioned to be extremely careful, but here I am today. I have contributed in my own little way and I’m still doing that now. And I think, we have more understanding now because those critics thought I was out to destroy the structure.”