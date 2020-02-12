Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has expressed his discontentment with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the way it pilots the affairs of the country. The outspoken clergy described Nigeria as a nation like a ship, stranded on the high seas, rudderless and with broken navigational aids.

The Nigerian government and United State Trade and Development Agency have signed a 1.1million dollar grant to support electricity infrastructure development in Nigeria. The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday announced the name for new coronavirus as Covid-19. WHO took to its official Tweeter handle @WHO to announced the new name that “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Tuesday revealed that Boko Haram use social media as a medium to recruit followers. The minister made this known during a lecture on leadership in counter-terrorism and counter violent extremism in Abuja.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Senator Heineken Lokpobiri’s appeal challenging the emergence of David Lyon as the candidate of the APC for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election. The apex court dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari to devise other possible options to end the war against the Boko Haram insurgency. In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.”

The World Bank says 87% of poor Nigerians reside in the northern part of Africa’s most populous country, Concise News reports. A report released on 28 January 2020, by the Bretton Wood institution titled, ‘Advancing social protection in a dynamic Nigeria’ noted that the south-south part of Nigeria recorded the most significant drop in poverty between 2011 and 2016.

The Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, on Tuesday, hinted that the Immigration ban placed on Nigeria is a temporary measure that will hopefully be resolved “in a single-digit month.” Leonard gave the hint on Tuesday during a courtesy call to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to give out free forms to applicants as the Oyo State Government commences the recruitment of 7,000 teachers; 3,600 non-teaching staff and 1,600 night guards. Concise News reports that in a statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Makinde, and released on Tuesday, ‘Omi Titun’ asked that the forms should be made available free-of-charge, as against the initial monetization.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits he would love to return to the world of Premier League management. The 47-year-old, who has spent almost three months away from the intensity football management, but it is clear the ambition to return to the sport, specifically in England, burns brightly inside him.

