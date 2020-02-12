N-Power: ‘Buhari, Please Come To Our Aid’ – Beneficiaries Cry Out

N-Build beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to their aid as they claim they have been totally neglected by handlers of the famed scheme, Concise News reports.

Speaking on behalf of the group (N-Power Build Forum) during a recent visit to Daily Trust office in Kano, North-West Nigeria, Malam Misbahu Sani Mohammad said there is no formal communication regarding collection of their certificates on completion of their project.

“More than one year now since we finished the programme we are yet to receive the start-up capital promised to us at the beginning of the programme and worse of all our N10, 000 monthly allowance has been stopped without any formal communication about our certificates,” Mohammad said.

“That is why we are appealing to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to come to our aid. We are willing to contribute our quota to the development of this country by lifting others out of poverty through the skills we acquired but we need help to set up our businesses,” he added.

N-Build is one of the components of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s N-Power scheme.

The FG says it is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.