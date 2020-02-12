Latest N-Power News Today Wednesday 12th February 2020

N-Power beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) on Tuesday appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure timely payment of their monthly stipends to enhance their performance and productivity.

Some of the beneficiaries decried the recent development in the delay in payment of their monthly stipends and urged the government to address their plight.

N-Power: ‘Buhari, Please Come To Our Aid’ – Beneficiaries Cry Out

N-Build beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to come to their aid as they allege they have been totally neglected by handlers of the famed scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the group (N-Power Build Forum) during a recent visit to Daily Trust office in Kano, North-West Nigeria, Malam Misbahu Sani Mohammad said there is no formal communication regarding collection of their certificates on completion of their project.

"More than one year now since we finished the programme we are yet to receive the start-up capital promised to us at the beginning of the programme and worse of all our N10, 000 monthly allowance has been stopped without any formal communication about our certificates," Mohammad said.